Lukman Olabiyi

Oba Mudashiru Ajibade Bakare-Agoro, the Ranodu of Imota, Lagos State, has been bestowed with honorary member of the Ikorodu Metropolitan Lions Club. The club president, Adefunke Esan, said the honour was part of the club effort to spread gospel of lionism and recognise him for his service to humanity.

She said they decided to storm the place to celebrate with the monarch who recently clocked 70 and 27 years on the throne.

She added that the club was in the community to unveil International Lions Club Code Of Ethics and to distribute hand sanitizers for prevention of COVID-19, handbills on prevention and precautionary measures on childhood cancer.

Mr Tokunbo Aromolaran, Governor, Lion Club, District 404A1 Nigeria, solicited for more support: “Kabiyesi we are grateful for the previous support given us and we are here again to seek for more. Today we are not only here to decorate you as a key member of the Ikorodu Metropolitan Lions Club but also to unveil International Lions Club Code Of Ethics in your kingdom to spread the gospel of lionism, which will further foster our relationship and ties as we work together to make Imota great.”

The monarch responded: “My door is always open to the members and leaders of the Ikorodu Metropolitan Lions Club, considering your support for the growth of Imota, am very proud to associate with you. One cannot even resist belonging to the Lions Club. I pray that you will continue to grow and be supplied in every areas of your need.”

Lions Club, District 404A1, Region 4, chairperson, Oluwaseyi Olokode, said: “What we are doing here in Imota today is part of the what lionism is all about; helping the needy, partnering with the government and the community leaders to make the a better place.”