By Vivian Onyebukwa

Lions club of Akowonjo, Lagos, has elected new president for this Lions year. The event took place during the club’s inaugural meeting and handing over ceremony, which took place at Akowonjo Lagos.

The newly elected president, Ibiba Odili, during her acceptance speech, promised to be dedicated to the objectives of Lionism, and to give her best through the help of God, Board of Directors, and fellow club members. “Our club has been built on strong leadership foundation and we are fortunate to have committed members who since inception, have continued to go the extra mile in building the proud legacy Akowonjo has established and sustained over the years”. Odili expressed deep gratitude to all the great men and women who made remarkable sacrifices to ensure the built and growth of the club. The newly elected president, while speaking, also disclosed a number of projects mapped out for implemention during her service year.

They are in the areas of education, youth activities, health, environment, and support for the less privileged.

“We are going to donate digital voice recorders and white canes for the blind at Bethesda Home for the blind at Agege, make books donation to schools, libraries and special homes for youths, and conduct reading sessions for young people”.

Others projects, to be implemented, according to her, include donation of food and other items to the needy, destitute, orphanage, and old peoples homes within and beyond their community in partnership with De United Food Industries Limited. In the areas of health, Ofili disclosed that the club is going to participate in the childhood cancer awareness month starting from September 1st- 31st, 2020, in partnership with Children Living With Cancer Foundation, while also liaising with Temiye, a Professor at the Pediatric unit in Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), to avail the club of

other project options for implementation.

In the areas of environment, her plans to provide street lights for some areas has already commenced with visitations to identified stakeholders to enhance community visibility. There will also be drug awareness campaign to schools and special homes for young people. Drug abuse prevention talks, targeting youths in communities, will also be part of the programs for implementation.

The club is not deterred by the COVID 19 pandemic in carrying out their humanitarian activities. Despite the challenges posed by VOVID 19 pandemic, the club has decided to join other caregivers in sharing love and happiness to others. “Taking up service leadership at this time of the COVID19 pandemic comes with significant challenges and rewards.The virus is not only changing the way we live and work, but also the way we serve. While the current situation has had remarkable impact on how Lions conduct service, we should always remember that kindness matters more now than ever. It is also important to note that Lions are no way immune from the consequences of the pandemic and other challenges facing communities. However, because we carry a heart of gold, we have chosen to be on the frontline with other caregivers bringing happiness, sharing love and spreading hope”.

She then made reference to a famous quote by Winston Churchill when he said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give”.

Odili, however, urged everyone to strive to remember that life in abundance comes as a result of giving

ourselves, while commiting to give herself for the betterment of all.

In other to ensure adequate funds for the implementation of these projects, her approach to friends for support has so far yielded much results as over one N1m has already being raised She enjoined every member of the club to key into the process for their fund raising strategies to be inclusive and collective. While also speaking, she recalled her journey into Lions Club starting from when she first joined Lions Club of Yaba to her present club of Akowonjo.