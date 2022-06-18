By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The President of the Lion Club Anthony, Anne Nwauzoma, has announced plans by her club to organise free eye surgeries for residents in Anthony Village and its environs in Lagos State.She made this remark at the Eye Doctors Clinic, Victoria Island, after the successful surgery on some of the recipients of its free eye surgery programme.

She said: “We selected them during one of our screening exercises. If after the screening we discover that the person needs surgery, they will be sent to our approved hospital for surgery. Medications and eye glasses are also given to those in need of them.”

Excited, one of the recipients, Mr Emeka Solomon Felix thanked the organisers for saving him from temporary blindness. “I reluctantly went for the screening at Anthony and the doctors confirmed that I needed eye surgery. I was still thinking of where to borrow money to go for the surgery, when I was asked to go to the Eye Doctors Clinic at Victoria Island. I was so excited when they told me that it was free of charge,” he stated.

