By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

In its bid to support the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS) to meet its target of 260,000 units of blood annually, Lions Club International has stepped up a campaign for voluntary blood donation among citizens.

The humanitarian organisation at its awareness campaign tagged “Every blood donor is a lifesaver” on voluntary blood donation in Ikorodu on Saturday, organised in partnership with the LSBTS, pledged its unalloyed support for LSBTS on its target.

Pledging the organisation’s support for the agency, the president of Eko Centennial Lions club, Oyebanjo Muhammed, said the club is aware of the target of the state on blood donation.

‘We got the information from the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, recently that the state will require not less than 260,000 units of blood annually to meet with the growing blood transfusion demand at health facilities in the state and .as humanitarian organisation we have been contributing our quota to this effect, to make sure that the target is meet and surpass by recruiting and mobilising voluntary blood donors,’ he said.

Speaking on the benefits of blood donation, Muhammed said the regular donation promotes good health; reduces the risk of cancer and hemochromatosis; helps in reducing the risk of damage to the liver and pancreas; helps in improving cardiovascular health and reduces obesity.

‘Donating blood is good for the health of donors as well as those who need it. It is important that blood donation takes place in a hospital, a clinic or a blood bank, in the presence of medical experts. Donors should ensure that they are in good health to avoid any health issues post-transfusion to those who use it.

‘Donating blood can help in treating patients suffering from cancer, bleeding disorders, chronic anaemia associated with cancer, sickle cell anaemia, and other hereditary blood abnormalities. It is important to know that human blood cannot be manufactured, people are the only source of it and that is why it is important to donate blood and help those who need it,’ he stated.

