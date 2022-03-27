By Lukman Olabiyi

In its bid to support the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS) to meet its target of 260,000 units of blood annually, Lions Club International has stepped up campaign for voluntary blood donation among citizens.

The humanitarian organization during its awareness campaign on voluntary blood donation tagged, “Every Blood Donor Is A Life Safer” held in Ikorodu yesterday and organised in partnership with the agency, pledged its support for LSBTS to achieve its target.

Pledging the organizations support for the agency, President of Eko Centennial Lions Club, Oyebanjo Muhammed, said the club is aware of the target of the state regarding blood donation.

“We got the information from the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, recently that the state will require not less than 260,000 units of blood annually to meet with the growing blood transfusion demand at health facilities in the state and as a humanitarian organization we have been contributing our quota to this effort, to make sure that the target is met and surpassed by recruiting and mobilizing voluntary blood donors,” he said.

Speaking on the benefits of blood donation, Muhammed said regular donation has many benefits which include good health, reduced risk of cancer and hemochromatosis, helps in reducing the risk of damage to liver and pancreas, and helps in improving cardiovascular health and reducing obesity

“Donating blood is good for the health of donors as well as those who need it. It is important that blood donation takes place in a hospital, a clinic or a blood bank, in the presence of medical experts. Donors should ensure that they are in good health to avoid any health issues post-transfusion to those who use it.

“Donating blood can help in treating patients suffering from cancer, bleeding disorders, chronic anaemia associated with cancer, sickle cell anaemia, and other hereditary blood abnormalities. It is important to know that human blood cannot be manufactured, people are the only source of it and that is why it is important to donate blood and help those who need it,” he stated.