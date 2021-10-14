By Henry Uche

As part of its service to humanity, the Ikeja Unique Lions Club is set to take care of 10 paediatric cancer and diabetes patients, as well 10 persons with cataracts, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking after his investiture, the ninth president, Oriyomi Adegbola Adetunji, said the club would also embark on environmental cleaning and sustenance as well build six classrooms for some public schools: “We shall take care of paediatric cancer patients, diabetes, and cataract surgery in Ikeja. As the world celebrated Mental Health Day, we want everyone to be conscious of his mental health, we know things are very hard.

“We want government to pay attention to paediatric cancer cases and support organizations like ours to bring succour to people. This is not the time to aggravate the pains of the people, but to ameliorate them.”

Adetunji affirmed that eyeglasses would be given to the visually impaired, even as they would visit orphanage homes with gifts in some local government areas in Lagos. According to him, every beneficiary of the gesture would be carefully selected from schools, hospitals, churches and other places without sentiments.

“The cancer patients shall be taken care of in LASUTH; we shall also give support to beggars on the streets across the state and build six classrooms in some public schools. All these and more shall be done as service to humanity is our culture,” he said.

He added that his administration would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the agenda is met, as it targets the less privileged: “We detests seeing people suffering. We shall do our best to bring smiles to people, it is our mandate.”

