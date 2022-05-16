By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Lions Club of Anthony Village, Diamond, on May 1, visited a police station located in Anthony, Lagos, to launch its projects, where the club built cells and renovated buildings at the police station.

The club explained that it chose the station to revamp some of the facilities that have been dilapidated over the years.

Speaking during the inauguration, the president of the club, Anne Nwauzoma, harped on supporting government institutions and identified the project as one of its major interventions for the year.

“Since our tenure is running to an end, we decided to do something that will benefit the community. Before we took up the project, it was very bad, but today the place has taken a new shape. Both the cell and the offices within the complex and entire building have been renovated by the club,” sha said.

The district governor, Fortune Wagbatsoma, remarked: “In the club, all we do is service to humanity. We are the largest service organisation in the world, which came into existence 100 years ago.

“We are here to add value to the community and the people because security is key to all kinds of development. When there is no adequate security, the people become helpless in most of their day-to-day activities.”

She stated that the police force was very important in the country: “We need them, and when we don’t see them we feel helpless. Now that we have done this, we are now in partnership with the police.”

Divisonal Police Officer of the station, SP Patricia Amadin, was filled with joy. She commended the club for its gesture.

Amadin praised the dedication of the club and stated that the seed it was sowing would benefit many people.

She promised to send a letter to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to notify him of the charitable work Lions Club has done in Anthony Village.