By Vivian Onyebukwa

The International Association of Lions Clubs, District 404B1, Nigeria is ready to conduct the Reading Action Program (RAP), a reading session, as part of the series of events scheduled to implement the programme within this Lions year.

The District Governor, R.O.B Ologundudu at the beginning of this Lions year, stated his commitment in ensuring that the educational sector gets a boost and partners with governments at all levels to bridge the gap currently been witnessed within the sector.

The event, which will take place at 9am on January, Wednesday 12, 2022 at Government Senior College, old Ipaja road, Agege, Lagos, will feature a reading session where role models from different fields will read selected books to the students, while the students will thereafter also take part in the reading exercise. There will also be a spelling bee competition where the first three winners will be rewarded with gifts. Literature books will also be donated to the libraries of the five schools housed within the school complex.

The reading panelists include, Kayode Samuel, Former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ogun State, Barr Callys Alumona, Commander, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State, Busola Faign- Opeobi, Ace Broadcaster, and Munachi Mbonu, teanage author.

Others are Ololade Odunjo Oridedi, Author and Motivational Speaker, and Adekunle Olunumade, Management Consultant.

The Reading Action programme Chairperson, Ibiba Odili, promises that te event will further project District 404B1’s visibility within and beyond its immediate communities. She further stated that this programme will also resonate the mantra, Kindness Really Matters.

The Reading Action Programme (RAP), is an initiative of the Lions Club International, which focuses on imroproving the reading and literacy rate among individuals and communities. Lions through this initiative, deliberately take concrete steps to bring hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future to millions of people over the world.