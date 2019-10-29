Lukman Olabiyi

The Lions Club has urged the Federal Government to set aside a day for mandatory Diabetes Screening for the citizens in order to create more awareness.

The club also urged government at all levels to save more lives in the country by collaborating with global experts and non governmental organizations to create more awareness on diabetes.

President of Eko Centennial Lions Club, Adetubo J. Adebusola , said that calls for setting aside a day for mandatory diabetes screening and creation of more awareness on the disease had becomes more important due to increasing number of people who were succumbing to the disease owing to lack of knowledge.

He said this while speaking with journalists on activities lined up for his Investiture as the second club president and fund raising for community projects, schedule to hold on November 3, at Concord Events Centre , Sagamu Road, Ikorodu, Lagos by 1pm.

Disclosed that District Governor of Lions Clubs for district 404-A1, Adekunle Adedipe will be the chief host for the event, Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi will be the royal father of the day, the occasion will be chair by the Managing Director of Old Mutual Nigeria, while, former district governor of the club, Olatunbosun Okpeseyi will be the guest speaker.

Speaking on activities to mark this year

World Diabetes Day slated for November, 14, Adebusola said Eko Centennial Lions Club would join other lions clubs in Region 4 at Ikorodu, on November 13 for Diabetes Awareness Walks

And on November 14, the clubs will provide free diabetes screening exercise to general public at Ita Elewa Health center, Ikorodu.