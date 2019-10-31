Doris Obinna

In its bid to tackle the scourge of diabetes mellitus, the Lions Club International District 404A1 Nigeria, and the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF), are offering free screening on the disease in 20 locations across the country.

Chairperson, Public Relations and Lion Information, Felicia Obilo, said the screening was one of the club’s current fiscal year’s programmes.

“We are also going to train healthcare service providers in the efficient delivery of health services to persons with the ailment.

“The training and screening, which commenced on Monday, October 28, would run through November 14, at selected health centres in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Edo and Delta states.

“The events are all part of the activities lined up for the new fiscal year of the club. The disease is a chronic endocrine and metabolic disease whose prevalence rate continues to be on the rise globally for most African countries.

“It is said although the incident rate of diabetes is not known in Nigeria, 10 percent of Nigeria’s population are estimated to have the illness. It is also believed that one in every two persons has diabetes.”

The objective of the training, according to her, is to make the staff better and able to operate according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards for non-communicable diseases.

“On November 13, there will be road shows simultaneously in 20 locations during which the club hopes to create additional awareness for an estimated 250,000 people while November 14, 2019, the club will carry out screening, testing and counselling exercises for at least 10,000 people in 20 PHC’s.

“The following organisations are also providing support: Diabetes Association of Nigeria, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Talabi Diabetes Centre, PAAS Diagnostics Limited, New Heights Pharmaceuticals, Biofem Medical Devices, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Edo and Delta State Primary Healthcare Boards/Development Agencies. 100 blood glucose meters shall be donated to identified diabetics and the PHC’s,” she said.