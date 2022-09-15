By Bianca Iboma

The need for well-to-do individuals and organisations to partner with government in carrying out development activities and projects for the overall good of all has been stressed.

Chairperson, Lions Clubs International, Multiple District 404, Nigeria, Princess Obo Edet,made this declaration at the public presentation of the newly elected district governor, Lions Clubs District 404B2 Nigeria, Aare Olalekan Owolabi.

Edet emphasized her confidence on the DG and his mission work for the year, saying it shall creatively find solutions to better the organisation and create a new model for membership growth and development through teamwork, innovation, dynamism, inclusiveness and passionate commitment.

“Although the core project is rebranding, restructuring and equipping the Eye Centre in Lagos, they are equally going to include other humanitarian deeds in order to impact lives,” she said.

She urged other stakeholders, especially the private sector players to emulate such good gesture displayed by the Lions Clubs International by seeking areas to partner state government in the provision of essential services, particularly in the health care sector, noting that government cannot do it alone.

On his part, Owolabi said that the rebranding, equipping and upgrading of the eye clinic at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) is the core project of his tenure as the District Governor of Lions Clubs District 404B2 Nigeria as he succeeds Kayode Oshinuga.

Owolabi said that the LASUTH eye centre has become too small for the huge number of patients that visit the facility for eye services on a daily basis.

The event was also used to raise funds for the project and many members, club chapters and friends donated for the LASUTH project.

Owolabi’s manifesto as DG, who would pilot the affairs for the next one year, is to redefine service to humanity.He planned to engage in membership drive, stating the more members in the organisation, the more funds it will be able to raise and do more for the needy and society.

He lauded his successor for taking the club to a higher level, stating that he will work on the existing structures that are laid to realize the objectives of the club, which is providing service to the people who need them.