Lipton Ice Tea Nigeria has won the 2020 Global Peace One Day Challenge as its entry was adjudged best out of 130 entries from over 100 countries.

Exploring the theme of the challenge : Make Tea Time, Peace Time, Seven Up Bottling Company( SBC) makers of Lipton Ice Tea produced an 80 seconds video which showed the diversity of Nigeria’s culture while celebrating unity through peace in different Nigerian languages. Brand Influencers such as Omashola, Kim Oprah and Hawa Magaji along with staffers of SBC and partner agency were the cast of the award winning video.

In choosing Lipton Ice Tea Nigeria’s creative work as the winning entry, Hanneke Faber, President, Global Foods and Refreshment Division, Unilever, commended Team Nigeria’s entry as showing that “peace really is a universal language that is universally spoken and flourishes when people connect”. Faber also said that entry from Lipton Team in Greece which “sparked a positive movement for peace” and the Lipton Market Research and Insights Team “who made 500 connections with their internal activation” were among the top three entries globally.