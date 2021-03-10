By Adewale Sanyaolu

Africa’s leading telecoms group, Liquid telecom, has renewed and expanded its Ku band capacity agreements on Eutelsat Communications’ (Euronext Paris: ETL) EUTELSAT 7B satellite.

This would see the company leverage further on the unparalleled coverage of Sub-Saharan Africa of the 7° East orbital position to extend its VSAT services. According to the company’s statement, this will provide customers with fast and reliable internet access, even in the most remote corners of the region.

Commenting on the agreement, Chief Commercial Officer, Eutelsat, Philippe Oliva, expressed happiness over the partnership and added that the collaboration would deliver the highest possible service levels to Liquid’s customers throughout the continent.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to take the partnership between Liquid Telecom and Eutelsat to the next level. By working together to further strengthen our ties, we can ensure that the combination of Eutelsat’s satellite coverages of Sub-Saharan Africaand Liquid Telecom’s unrivaled expertise in the VSAT market can deliver the highest possible service levels to Liquid’s customers throughout the continent”, he said.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Liquid Telecom Satellite Services, Scott Mumford, said, “We are delighted to renew and expand our agreements with Eutelsat, ensuring we can continue to rely on its support and coverage to deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity to existing and future customers, no matter where they are located.”

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world’s leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location.

Over 6,600 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks.