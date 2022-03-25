Five celebrities have been unveiled as the faces of Tiger lager beer’s #LiveUncaged campaign. They include BBNaija’s Liquorose; Afrobeat singer, Ruger; alternative duo, The Cavemen and fashion icon, Noble Igwe.

Speaking, Senior Brand Manager, Tiger beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Beatrice Adeniran, said: “We are delighted to reveal these five bold mavericks who, against the obstacles in our society, have charted their own course and found their unique voices. Their journey depicts what living uncaged truly means and this event is to celebrate and recognise them for their courage and unrelenting drive,” she said.

The #LiveUncaged campaign promises an exciting ride for both lovers of the beer and the celebrities revealed. The year-long campaign will include media tours to cities across the country.

