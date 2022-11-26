At a first glance, Ayodele Hamzat Subair does not come across as a stern, shrewd, and enthusiastic go-getter. Rather, the Executive Chairman of Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) cuts an impression of a quiet, camera-shy, humble, albeit confident man. However, his calm exterior must never be taken for granted as Subair can be credited with making taxation more tolerable for the majority of Lagosians who do so voluntarily and tougher for the tax cheats who were costing the government billions of naira. There is no gainsaying that with the wave of his professional wand, Subair has pivoted the operations of the LIRS into a seamless and exceptional process.

Since his appointment in 2016 as the head honcho of the tax payment institution, Subair —with his astute knowledge and experience in Accounting and Taxation— is reputed to have injected lifeblood into the state’s economy with his tax reform, a development that has boosted his profile. These achievements and sterling performances and his introduction of many competitive innovations at the agency have placed Lagos far above its contemporaries. And they have continued to earn Subair well-deserved plaudits and awards from far and wide. Penultimate Friday, Subair received a standing ovation inside the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos where he was conferred with the Most Innovative CEO of The Year Award 2022 by the New Telegraph Newspaper. The organisers of the awards explained that the astute tax administrator was honoured for his landmark strides alongside the tax revolution he introduced which has helped to double the initial revenue generation of the state from N240bn to N427bn. With the latest honour, Subair is expected to continue flying high with his intimidating resume and track record as a seasoned economist with vast knowledge in government and non-government organisations.