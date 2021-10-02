Fashionista turned Sports enthusiast Lisa Inaku will commence a sport fashion show come November 24th, 2021.

Lisa, at the unveiling ceremony staged on 25th September, 2021 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, stated her vision is to showcase the first sports fashion clothing and accessories to the world. She however disclosed her show billed to last from 24th-28th of November, will all in its entirety encompass exhibition section, music and catwalk by models.

In her words: “ The Sports Fashion Show, will be a platform that will showcase and explore the sports fashion world in Lagos and Nigeria in general. It will give leverage to the raw talents, upcoming designers and aspirating artists in the novel industry.

“ Participant will express themselves in the competitive arena. It will also be a celebration of stakeholders through the award that will be given. Participant would be educated and informed during the section, entertainment through music and creation of an avenue for sport companies to sell their wears during the exhibition.

