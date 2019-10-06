Delectable singer, Lisa Yaro, is on a roller coaster ride to stardom.

Born in Kaduna, the Hausa-Fulani musician has garnered plaudits with multiple acting and executive producer credits. She has also starred in popular cable and Netflix films, earning her the multi-talented tag.

In addition to these, Yaro has earned modeling credits on numerous runways including the LA Fashion Week and magazine features like Marie Westwood and EnVogue.

Indeed, Yaro is more than just an artiste; she is art and this reflects in her music, No Wahala, a bouncy track that showcases her vocal prowess. This is Lisa Yaro’s third single following her sophomore, Mr. Lova, which was up for Emmy consideration.

Now, Yaro is set to perform at the 6th edition of AFRIMMA Awards & Music Festival, as well as host the AFRIMMA Fashion Show coming up later this month.

The song, No Wahala, is produced by award winning Nigerian-American producer, Harmony “H-Money” Samuels who has production credits for the likes of Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Ne-yo and Ciara.