Christy Anyanwu

Classic, distinctive and versatility, three word that describe the creativity of Seun, the brain behind LISK, the fashion label which recently unveiled its 2020 collection with the theme, ‘Inclusivity and Diversity.’

The collection emphasizes on the fact that there is an outfit for everyone regardless of size, body type, style, preference and age.

The choice of fabrics, cut and finesse that went into the designs, showcase the creativity sewn into different outfits that fit any individual needs from the boardroom to weekend parties and everyday life.