Fr‎om Tony Osauzo, Benin

The list of members of the All Progressives Congress Contact/Strategy Committee ‎published in several national dailies yesterday, has pitched the party against the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP in a statement‎ signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, had alleged that the APC National Secretariat declined to appoint any member from Edo State because the party’s

registration and validation report in the state was abysmally poor.

“On Monday 22 March 2021, the All Progressives Congress, APC announced a very long and exhaustive list of members into what they described as ‘Contact/Strategy Committee’.

“My concern is Edo! You will notice that in that very long list, not one person that claims to be APC in Edo was considered worthy to serve on that Committee.

“Edo APC doesn’t exist in the eyes of the National Secretariat of the APC. Is it that its membership and brand here in Edo have been so decimated that they are now political orphans?

“Their leaders as far as Abuja is concerned are political hustlers and boasters. It is alleged that the National Secretariat of the APC reached this decision when they were presented with the report of their recently -concluded registration and validation exercise. It was an abysmal and catastrophic failure!

“As I said above, my concern is Edo! Edo people can not be treated like this. We will not accept it. But, it is my love for Edo people that makes me recognize that the APC has abandoned you! You have to wake up and smell the coffee.

“Nationally, your party has lost touch with too many voters. Locally, that has affected you.

“The truth is that Nigerians don’t believe that the APC wants to help ordinary people get on in life.

“Nigerians don’t believe the APC share in their values.

“And Nigerians don’t believe that the APC is on the side of people like them.

“As APC has abandoned you, it’s the right time to tell them the truth!

“Tell them our country is going through one of the most extraordinary and difficult periods for generations.

“Tell them that Nigerians have been sending your leadership a message. But they have not been listening.

“Tell them your political zone is short-changed and cheated.

“Tell them you are your father’s child!

“What we have in our hands is a unique opportunity to speak with one voice. Not just the opportunity to produce a President from the South-South Zone we belong, but let Edo be recognized as the champion of the course”, part of the PDP statement read.

But in a swift reaction‎, the APC in a statement by its Assistant State Publicity Secretary, Ofure Osehobo, said the PDP has a penchant for falsehood, adding that prominent Edo members like Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu are members of the Contact/Strategy Committee.

“The information being circulated by the PDP in Edo about the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) Edo State chapter being sidelined by the National Secretariat of the party in constituting a Contact/Strategy Committee is not only false but wicked.

“But it is in the PDP character, even nationwide, as a party of busybodies to spread falsehood. It is therefore not a surprise because the lies are an attempt by a dying party to console itself for its failures which are legendary and seek a semblance of relevance.

“Here is a party which won an election in Edo State but rather than settling down to the business of governance has been busy fighting.

“The PDP’s infighting has fueled its inability to put its house in order thus depriving Edo State a cabinet, and elected local government chairman and councillors for months now.

“The PDP should actually bury its head in shame for peddling this fake news because there are prominent Edo State APC members like Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on this committee.

“There is also no doubt that the ongoing APC nationwide membership registration exercise is going on well across all the Units in Edo state. PDP leaders are even dazed by the feat the exercise has become”, the statement said.