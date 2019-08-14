Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday explained why he has not constituted the state’s cabinet. Oyetola, who said he would run an all-inclusive government, said: “My party will have a say in the way we will run our administration. Bringing members of other parties, who do not share the same vision and ideology with us, may create a problem, but I will listen to ideas from them. We have given the party the opportunity to pick the commissioners.

“The process has commenced. We will look at the list. I will also screen before I send it to the House of Assembly. The process will be completed soon.”

Meanwhile, the governor has advised journalists to always verify their stories and shun sensational reporting in their daily activities.

He called on them to uphold the ethics of their profession by being objective, balanced and fair in their reportage of events.

The governor stated these on Monday, during an interactive session with journalists, in his country home, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Oyetola, who described the media as a critical element to good governance, implored journalists to always strive to justify the confidence the public reposed in them, through the quality of their stories and reports.

The governor, who reel out some of his administration’s achievements in the last eight months, said his administration has given every sector of the economy adequate attention.