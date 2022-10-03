From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has described as ‘fake’ purported list of nominees for national honour circulating on social media.

Director of Press, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Julie Osagie Jacobs, in a statement yesterday, explained that the authentic list was yet to be released to the public

Jacob, however, confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari would on

October 11, confer national honours on some Nigerians and friends of the country.

She said: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has been drawn to a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

“While it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on 11th October, 2022, the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public.

“The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the list in circulation as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake.”