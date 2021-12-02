From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has disclosed that the list of successful applicants who scored a cumulative of 50% and above in the test and proficiency interview conducted for teachers recruitment is ready.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Folorunso Bamisayemi, Thursday, disclosed that the first batch of the applicants shortlisted will be out next week.

Noting that 1,000 out of 3,170 that participated in the interview will make the first list, Bamidayemi said the 1,000 applicants were drawn from 6 critical subjects of English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture.

“The list of successful applicants who scored a cumulative of 50% and above in the test and proficiency interview conducted is ready.

“A total of 11,068 applicants participated in the interview out of which 3,170 applicants scored 50% (cumulative) and above.

“To ensure the sustainability of remuneration, the recruitment will be done in batches hence it is out of the 3170 applicants that the first combined list of 1000 most successful applicants will be drawn in 6 critical subjects of English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture.

“This list will be out in the public domain by next week. Subsequent batches will follow later,” he added.

