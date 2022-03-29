As the durst over the terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night is yet to settle, the list of victims shot and injured by the attackers has been obtained by sunnewsonline.com

The terrorists had mined the rail tracks with Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and ambush the Abuja-Kaduna bound train when the device erupted, causing the train to derail.

The list, obtained contains 16 victims including; Haruna Muhammed; Mohammed Modibo; Ibrahim Wakala; Yakubu Nuhu; Abdulahi Yahaya; Ismail Saidu; Abdumalik Rasheedat; Umar Mohammed.

Others on the list are: Hadiza Umar; Musa Ishawan; Aisha Yusuf; Mohammed Ameen; Abubakar Hauwau; Aliyu Sulaiman; Olaosebikan Bilikisu, and Mrs Leola Abdulbasit.