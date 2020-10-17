Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has urged the Federal Government to listen to the #EndSARS protesters, declaring that youths are the life of a nation.

According to him, as leaders of the present, tomorrow and the future, securing their future must start with protecting their lives.

Adesina in a Twitter thread, via his verified account @akin_adesina, said he was distressed by the unrest in the country.

He tweeted: ‘I am distressed by the unrest in Nigeria. The youth are the life of our nation. They are the present, our tomorrow and our future. Securing their future must start with protecting their lives.

‘Collectively, we must listen. We must hear. We must act … for peace, security, stability and the future of our nation.

‘With humility, reflection, respect, sensitivity, good faith, and law and order, let truth and justice reign.

‘Protect the youth. Engage the youth. Respect the youth. Protect the nation. Secure the future.’