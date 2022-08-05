By Chukwuma Umeorah

Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Benin City and immediate past president of the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Augustine Akubueze, has called on political leaders to listen to the plight of the people they govern.

Delivering his homily at a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, as bishop of Lagos and ordination of nine new priests at the Holy Cross Cathedral, yesterday, Akubueze also urged the public to be patriotic citizens and true to their conscience in the coming general election.

The newly ordained priest included Louis Anyanwu, Richard Nwabugwu, Emmanuel Fashanu, Clement Idobogbe, Paul Mba, Benjamin Mkpahu, Hilary Ongunyemi, Dominic Okafor and Anthony Olympio.

Akubueze described Martins as a leader who have led the faithful with love and compassion.

He congratulated the newly ordained and urged them to strive to improve themselves in all ramifications, intellectually and otherwise to promote and protect the virtues of the church.

In his remarks, Martins thanked God and Catholic community for availing him the opportunity to serve. He attributed his milestone to God for His divine strength.

“I must say I am truly delighted that I have this opportunity to serve the archdiocese in this last 10 years. I must say that I began with fear and trembling, because I had no illusion about the enormity of the task I was about to take up. But I remember my prayer was that God would give me ‘a pair of shoes’ that were my own size so that I could walk comfortably. I can tell you that in these last 10 years, I have seen that God answered my prayer,” he said.

He urged the newly ordained priest to teach the doctrine that would nourish the people of God to be shining examples to society and to live a life worthy of emulation.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Mkpahu tattributed their accomplishment to prayer, perseverance and the Grace of God.