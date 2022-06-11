From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former Head of Department, Languages and Literary Studies, Babcock University (BU), Dr Solomon Iguanre, who died on Thursday, May 12, has been buried in his hometown, Ewohimi, Edo State.

The 58-year-old literary icon and scholar, who was survived by his wife, Bimbo and son, Samuel, died after a brief illness. He was laid to rest today.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A condolence letter signed by the current Head of Department (HOD) of the Languages and Literary Studies, Babcock University, Dr Babatunde Adebua, described the deceased as a selfless and dedicated personality, who devoted his life to the service of God and humanity.

“He touched many lives and a lot of his mentees are still in shock and disbelief. He was a consummate creative whose landmarks can never be erased from the architecture of Babcock University and our department. We have really lost a gem.

“The joy we have is the testimony that he died in the Lord. This gives us the assurance that we have a chance of meeting again if we remain steadfast in our Lord Jesus Christ. Keep the faith also so that you can be united with ‘PaddySol’ once again when Christ shall come to take us home. Until then, let the pleasant memories you shared help you to carry on and comfort you.”

Condoling the family, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Oyo State Chapter, where the deceased served as the pioneer chairman stated, “It was during the chairmanship of Dr Solomon Iguanre that ANA Oyo got a computer set with a printer, scanner, generator and standing fan. Even after his chairmanship tenure was over, we still feel his impact. For this reason, we will continue to remember him.”

Also, Babcock University Literary Arts Society (BULAS), of which Iguanre was the founder, noted that the association would miss his presence and existence. He was described as a daddy, friend, tutor and confidant.

“Daddy, you took us as children and you made BULAS a family away from home. God used you so much that we learnt a lot theatrically and you stopped at nothing to ensure that we put our creative minds to the test. You were hard on us only to bring out the best. You caused a lot of fun moments that would remain forever in our minds. Your demise has come to us with great shock and we wonder what is next for us henceforth. You are a rare GEM and would always remain dear to our hearts. We will do our best to make sure that BULAS remain a place where people can find joy, creativity and passion. We love you. Keep resting, Sir, till we meet at the feet of our Christ.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .