The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended United Bank for Africa (UBA) for its contribution to infrastructure development and growth of trade in the 19 countries where it operates, saying that was why the bank became its preferred partner for the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF).

The President, LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, gave the commendation while delivering a welcome address with the theme: ‘Boosting Intra Africa Trade ’during the Africa Day celebration, held at the just concluded 35th edition of the Fair in Lagos.

She explained that the Africa Day was implemented because of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement which is a long term dream and a long term goal, adding that; “To this end we have started taking first steps and are doing a lot of sensitisation and awareness especially for the MSMEs.” Mabogunje who took time to appreciate UBA’s efforts as headline sponsor, also appreciated the bank’s consistency and support rendered to SMEs through making available windows of opportunities for businesses to thrive during and after the Fair.

She said, “Partnering with UBA is significant because it is an organisation that has its footprint in 20 countries and that is a big feat, it is not easy to achieve that”.

