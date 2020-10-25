Proud Lithuanian club, FK Riteriai have celebrated former striker, Terem Moffi, who continued to score on his official debut wherever he has played, thus far.

Riteriai recalled that Moffi scored on his debut for them against Suduva and he did so again when he joined Belgian club, KV Kortrijk, earlier this year.

Last week, the 21-year-old striker carried on with his knack of scoring on his debut when he was again on target for FC Lorient to record a crucial 3-1 win at Stade Reims in the French Ligue 1.

He also caused the penalty from which Lorient drew level with the home team.

His club climbed to 16th on the table and halted a five-match run without a win in the league.

Riteriai further said Moffi is one of only a handful of players who moved from the Lithuanian A Lyga to one of the major Top 5 leagues in Europe and also the only one to have done it within a calendar year.