From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

The leadership crisis rocking First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, escalated at the weekend, after efforts aimed at reconciling the warring factions broke down.

The fresh crisis is coming against the backdrop of a court case instituted against the appointment of an acting pastor for the Abuja chapter of the church.

Crisis broke out in the Abuja chapter of the church, following the election of a former senior pastor, Reverend Israel Akanji, of the Nigerian Baptist Convention and subsequent anointing of Reverend Tom Takpatore as acting pastor.

A group of concerned elders of the church had earlier approached a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, to halt the confirmation of Takpatore, claiming that the process of his appointment would give him unfair advantage over his competitors.

Among many other allegations, the elders accused the church leadership of failing to follow the church’s constitution in its day-to-day activities, including the former pastor making himself signatory to the account contrary to extant guidelines.

They are equally insisting that the handover notes from the former pastor should be made available to members for scrutiny.

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, the court ordered parties to maintain status-quo antebellum pending the next date of hearing.

Plaintiffs in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/432/2022 had sued the Incorporated Trustees of First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja and Takpatore as first and second Respondents.

Following the court case, the church set up a mediation committee to find an amicable solution to the crisis

However, a series of meetings held between Friday, April 15, Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 2022, respectively, ended abruptly and in a stalemate. Representatives of the church allegedly refused to consider the terms of settlement of the Concerned Elders, but insisted they withdraw the court case unconditionally.

Earlier at a church-in-conference on March 20, this year, it was a free-for-all as a particular faction in the dispute allegedly invited thugs to prevent the opponents from having their way.

Regardless, high-ranking members of the church said the National Baptist Convention might intervene, to forestall a further breakdown of law and order in the Abuja chapter of the church.