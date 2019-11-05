With such a huge potential customer base, major cities naturally become hubs for startups and small businesses. While it’s easier than ever to launch a business or project, it’s often hard to know whether yours will flourish—especially with so many competitors in the same markets.

Before you start your company or offer a new product, it’s important to test the waters and get a better sense of how you might fare. That’s why we asked a panel of Forbes Business Council members to share one way an aspiring business owner can determine if their idea is likely to succeed. Here are their recommendations for some “litmus tests” that entrepreneurs can use:

Members discuss a few ways leaders can test the strength or viability of a business idea

Understand daily life in your market

A key to having a successful business in a particular market is to know that market. When my co-founder and I started our company in LA eight years ago, we not only lived here, but we were active participants in all elements of life here. You must understand the people. You need to do life in your market—go out at night, go to different events around town, go to brunch, go to the gym, etc. – Alessandra Conti, Matchmakers In The City

Quantify your validation goals

Idea validation is an absolute necessity. Try to quantify your validation goals—for example, see how many pre-orders of a product you can muster, or run a giveaway for your new product or service. If you can’t get people to sign up for a chance to win it for free, chances are slim that they’ll pay for it. – Kim Kohatsu, Charles Ave Marketing

Spend time on market research

Perform proper due diligence and market research on your intended target customer. Subsequently, run initial proof-of-concept testing and execution of the plan to determine initial traction. – David Crean, Objective Capital Partners, LLC

Get feedback from trusted sources

In a market where there are thousands of new business ideas weekly, it’s not only imperative to conduct market research, but it is also important to share your ideas with trustworthy sources, such as a mentor. Market research will only go so far, especially if your idea is incredibly out of the box. Running your idea past insightful connections will help navigate the road to success. – Brittany Harrer Dolin, The Pocketbook Agency

Share your story and make sure people understand it

I talked to hundreds of people at conferences, on the phone and in one-on-one meetings. I shared our story, defined the opportunity and listened intently for subtle feedback cues. Did people understand what we do? Were their reactions positive or negative? Did we discuss opportunities after that initial conversation? I paid attention to the language that stuck and struck the rest. – Robert Brill, BrillMedia.co

Make sure you have the time and drive to keep going

Without the time and drive, even the best ideas will fail. You have to be honest with yourself. Ask yourself two things. First, do you have the time to commit? Hint: It almost always takes more than you expect. Second, are you willing to see this through the good times and the bad? Hint: Success isn’t a straight path. You need passion to get you through the rough patches. – Eden Gillott, Gillott Communications LLC

Experiment and adjust

Market research, asking customers and measuring market demand is important. However, asking people if you would pay for something and having them actually pay for it are two different things. Experiment on a small scale, then learn and adjust. – Sid Mohasseb, Venture Farm

Source: Forbes Business Council