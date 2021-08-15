For singer Uchechi Emelonye, her new single, Little BlackBird released recently is all about her experience as a black girl in a white-dominated environment.

Emelonye, the daughter of a UN diplomat had lived across six countries on three continents, including Macedonia, where her family was the only black people in the country and she was the only black girl in class.

According to the musician, the song’s video shot by Sesan promises to be a cinematic experience for fans, as it is already gaining massive airplay in Nigeria and beyond. “Fans should expect a cinematic experience that will leave them feeling emotions they did not know they had. Therefore, they should expect to resonate with the lyrics and the visuals. The video details a vivid story with many interconnecting themes and characters. The grandma telling the story of the little black bird represents all the generations that gave us life. The little girl who grows up to do what she wants despite adversity represents all of us trying to achieve our dreams in the world today. Finally, all the amazing women presented on the wall represent the infinite prospects of what we can achieve,” she stated.