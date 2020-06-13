DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to the return of live sport this week, including action from the ongoing La Liga, the Charles Schwab Challenge, and RBC Heritage tournament from golf’s PGA Tour, New Zealand’s Aotearoa rugby competition, UFC Fight Night and WWE ‘Backlash’.

These events will be broadcast from June 12-18 on various SuperSport channels exclusive to DStv and GOtv subscribers.

Football fans will be delighted to see La Liga back in full force, with the resumption of the title race between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Also, African football fans will be able to watch some of the continent’s best exports in the top-flight Spanish league, such as Thomas Partey, Aissa Mandi and Samuel Chukwueze return to action.

The pick of games on offer this week is the meeting between Real Madrid and Valencia at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on June 18. The match will kick-off at 9pm on SuperSport 7 to DStv subscribers and SuperSport Select 4 to GOtv subscribers. In action for will be Geoffrey Kondogbia, the Central African Republic midfielder, who will be looking to thwart the Los Blancos stars in the ‘engine room’