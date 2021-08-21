Globacom, official sponsor of the live broadcast of the English Premier League 2021/2022 season has assured football fans in the two West African countries of Nigeria and Ghana of unbridled fun as the league enters another week.

The telecommunication firm which has sponsored the live broadcast of the league for nine unbroken seasons promised soccer fans in Nigeria and Ghana an exciting viewing time via live broadcast of the league on SuperSport channels on DSTV adding that “As the competition gathers momentum, match day 2 will be another opportunity for fans in Nigeria and Ghana to follow their favourite clubs’ matches live courtesy of the Globacom-sponsored broadcast”.

Said Glo, “Right from 2003 when we rolled out services, our company has been connecting with the passion of football fans across the continent. The sponsorship of telecast of EPL matches in Nigeria and Ghana is, therefore, an extension of this commitment. Football fans on the continent deserve the best and we will continue to delight them”.

This weekend, Emirates Stadium will welcome Arsenal and European Champions, Chelsea in a London derby. In the same vein, Manchester City will trade tackles with Norwich at Etihad while Southampton and Manchester United lock horns at the Saint Mary’s Stadium, while Wolves will slug it out with Nuno Espirito Santo just as Tottenham Hotspur visits Molineux on Sunday.

Globacom is reputed to have sponsored EPL matches live for nine seasons, bringing soccer ecstasy to viewers’ living rooms and viewing centers in Nigeria and Ghana. “This email, together with any attachments, is for the exclusive and confidential use of the address(es) and may contain legally privileged information.