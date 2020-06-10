After more than three months of absence due to world events, the 2019-20 LaLiga season will be back on the screens of SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv, with round 28 matches.

The games, scheduled to hold from June 11-14, will be broadcast live on SuperSport 7 to DStv Premium, Compact and Compact Plus subscribers and SuperSport Select 4 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

The first game upon return is the Seville derby, also known as the Great Derby between Sevilla and Real Betis at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday. The match kicks off at 9pm and will be aired live on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4.

The two teams are experiencing very different fortunes, with Sevilla looking to secure a top-four finish and a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, while Real Betis are trying to push themselves up to mid-table and remain clear of the relegation battle below them.

Attention will also turn to the title race between the league leaders and defending champions, Barcelona and and rival, Real Madrid.

Barcelona will be in action on Saturday night when they head to Estadi de Son Moto face relegation-threatened Real Mallorca. The game will be aired live on SuperSport Select 7 and SuperSport Select 4 at 9pm. La Blaugrana will be hoping to claim a win and maintain their two-point lead atop the table.

On the other hand, Real Madrid will welcome 18th-placed Eibar at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday. The game will be aired live on SuperSport 4 and SuperSport Select 4 at 6:30pm.

The remaining team from the ‘big three’, Atletico Madrid, will also be in action on Sunday with a testing clash away to Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Barria. The visitors will need a three-point haul to revive their push to finish in the top four and ensure they return to the UEFA Champions League next season.