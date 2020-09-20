This weekend’s games will see the best of Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 20 September. After their respective wins at the opening day fixtures, with Chelsea beating Brighton 3-1, while Liverpool edged past newly-promoted Leeds 4-3 in a thrilling affair, both teams are looking to make an early statement Sunday.

Also today, Southampton will face Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United up against Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City against Burnley at 7:00 pm. This will be available to live stream for all Showmax Pro subscribers. La Liga’s giant, Real Madrid returns to action on SuperSport this weekend to face Real Sociedad this evening at the Anoeta Stadium. Real Sociedad already began their 2020-2021 La Liga campaign last weekend with a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid, but today’s match will be the season opener for reigning champions Real Madrid. Last season, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad had some absolutely thrilling encounters.