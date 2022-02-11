Liverpool closed the gap on English Premier League (EPL) leaders Manchester City to nine points as Diogo Jota’s double earned them a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Thursday.

After Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday extended their advantage at the top to 12 points, second-placed Liverpool needed to issue a response.

They edged in front in the first half at Anfield, thanks to Jota’s close-range finish.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to a rapturous applause to make his first appearance since returning from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Egyptian striker curled a sumptuous effort against the post as Liverpool pressed for a second.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

That second did not look like it was going to come as chances continued to come and go.

But Jota remained ruthless in the penalty area, drilling home the game-clinching goal three minutes from time.

The win moved Liverpool onto 51 points from 23 games, with leaders Manchester City having played one game more.

Leicester City’s poor season continued as they remain languishing down in 12th in the standings.(Reuters/NAN)