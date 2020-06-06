Following the Premier League’s announcement confirming some initial games to restart the season, Liverpool FC has already engaged with partners from Liverpool City Council, Merseyside Police, Spirit of Shankly, Everton Football Club and Blue Union in positive discussions and are all committed to working together to restart the season safely.

As with normal game-day arrangements, all key partners are committed to creating a comprehensive joined-up plan in line with government and public health advice which prioritises the safety and well-being of the local community, supporters, staff, players, and the professional support services, who are vital to the success of behind-closed-doors game-day operations.

Our aim is to ensure these games are completed with the least risk to public health and without adding further strain on the NHS and other public services.