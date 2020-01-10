The famous British bookmaking firm, William Hill, has revealed that European champions Liverpool are the favourites to sign Victor Osimhen if he departs Lille before February 1, 2020.

The Nigerian international is attracting interest from several big European clubs after a brilliant start to his career in France that had seen him scored 14 goals in 25 matches across all competitions.

Based on the odds, Liverpool is in pole position to sign the former Wolfsburg starlet followed by Barcelona and Real Madrid, who were joint second.

West Ham and Chelsea were the next in line to sign Osimhen while Tottenham Hotspur are the sixth favourite, according to the bookmakers.

Lille President, Gérard Lopez had repeatedly stated that he was not willing to sanction the sale of the striker in the January transfer window and was hoping to keep him at the club beyond this season.

Signed for a fee of 12 million Euros from Sporting Charleroi in August 2019, the 2015 U-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner is now valued in the region of seventy million Euros.

Osimhen’s contract with Lille expires at the end of the 2023-2024 season.