Tragedy has struck Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker after his father drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil.

Jose Becker, 57, had been swimming at a dam on his property when the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, Doroteo Machado Filho, a police inspector in the town of Lavras do Sul said. The accident happened around 5pm and no foul play has been suspected.

The Fire Department of Cacapava do Sul were called to the scene before news emerged out of the region later that evening that Mr Becker’s body had been located.

Mr Becker, who was a real estate broker, was reportedly found at around midnight by a friend and employee of the family estate in the city of Bage, where Mr Becker lived with his wife Magali.

Alisson, 28, joined Liverpool in 2018 from Roma and was voted FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper in 2019.

His older brother Muriel, 34, also plays professional football and is a goalkeeper for Fluminense, who are fifth in the Brazilian top division.

Liverpool showed their support to Alisson on social media by posting a picture of him along with the message: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone.’ Their city neighbours Everton also tweeted support, saying: ‘The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Everton are with Alisson Becker and his family following the tragic news of the death of his father, Jose Becker.’

Internacional, another top-level Brazilian club who both brothers have previously played for, tweeted their condolences.

‘It is with great sadness that we received the news of Jose Agostinho Becker’s death, the father of our ex-goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel,’ the club said.