Liverpool hero, Danny Murphy has highlighted that Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans are more important to Leicester City than N’Golo Kante is to Chelsea.

The Nigeria international enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2020-2021, helping the Foxes win the Emirates FA Cup and finish fifth in the Premier League, while Kante was arguably the standout player as Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League.

Murphy pointed out that Leicester City tend to struggle without Ndidi in the starting line-up whereas Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has the luxury of calling upon European champion Jorginho and four-time Champions League winner Mateo Kovacic if Kante is not available for selection.

Indeed, Leicester City depend too much on Ndidi, winning only five of the twelve Premier League matches he was not involved in over the course of last season.

“They have built some squad at Stamford Bridge and are brimming with confidence. They ended last season by winning the Champions League and took that form into the game against Crystal Palace,” Murphy was quoted as saying by Metro.

“For Thomas Tuchel to make so many changes and for everyone to be at it right away was impressive.

“The difference between Chelsea and Leicester, for example, is if Leicester lose Wilfred Ndidi or Youri Tielemans there might be a drop off in their midfield.

“If Kante sits out a game, like he did against Palace, Chelsea call on two top internationals — Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. That’s why Chelsea have to be taken seriously.”

Ndidi has gone the distance in the two matches contested by Leicester City this term, against Manchester City (Community Shield) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League).