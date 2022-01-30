Liverpool are reportedly considering making a move for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Roberto Firmino.

Firmino has been a key player for the Reds since he arrived at the club in 2015, playing a massive role in the team’s recent success in the League and Europe.

However, with the imminent arrival of Luis Diaz, the Brazilian or Sadio Mane will likely leave in the summer, considering the model of Liverpool owners, FSG.

And with that in mind, Liverpool is looking at replacing one of these two players, who are now in the 30 age range, with a youngster player like Osimhen.

According to Fichajes via Liverpool Echo, Osimhen, who is only 23, is on the Reds radar as an option for Firmino should the Brazilian leave this summer. It is not the first time Osimhen would be linked with a move to Anfield. The Reds looked in his direction when he was at Lille, but the Nigerian eventually sealed an African record move to Napoli.