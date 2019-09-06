Liverpool’s attack is one of the best in the world right now, but the Reds are still looking for reinforcement in that area, and they have identified a La Liga star as the player to improve their attacking department.

According to reports, the six-time European champions were targeting Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze and could make a move for him in January.

The Nigerian international caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs following a breakout season with Villarreal last campaign.

The Super Eagles star scored five goals in 26 La Liga appearances for the Yellow Submarines last season. His feat in his debut season earned him a place in Nigeria’s squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has carried his impressive form last season into the new campaign and has now caught the attention of Liverpool who are reportedly considering making a move for him in January.