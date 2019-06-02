Emma Njoku

Liverpool last night won the European Champions League trophy for the sixth time with a 2-0 victory over fellow English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspurs.

Liverpool took the game to Tottenham Hotspurs from the blast of the whistle inside the jam-packed Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Spain, venue of the all English affair Champions League final.

The ball hit the hand of Spurs midfielder, Moussa Sissoko following Sadio Mane’s flick inside the penalty box barely 24 seconds of play. Referee Damir Skomina received instruction from the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) officials and the penalty was awarded and Salah put the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, to put Liverpool in front.

Spurs fought back gamely to even scores and dominated ball possession for most of the first 45 minutes, but the Reds held on to their lead into the half-time break.

The second half saw both teams struggling to get the ball forward with Spurs asking the most questions in search of an equaliser, but the Reds backline marshaled by Virgil van Dijk defended stoutly.

About the 87th minute, Liverpool finally got the ball forward and won a corner. Tottenham were unable to clear the corner as it dropped for Origi, who picked out the bottom corner with a pretty crisp finish that sent Liverpool fans inside Wanda Metropolitano into frenzy.