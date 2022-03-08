English Premier League giants, Liverpool could sanction the signing of Nigerian international, Chidera Ejuke, to provide adequate backup to star man, Mohamed Salah, according to a report by Liverpool.com.

Ejuke currently plies his trade with Russian side CSKA Moscow, which he joined in 2020 after ending his two-year association with Dutch club, Heerenveen.

But Russia is not the best place to be, much less play football, at the moment as the country continues to receive global backlash and sanctions following its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Already, the governing body for footballers around the world, FIFPro, is pushing for legislation that will allow foreign players to terminate their contract with Russian clubs and leave for free.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

That decision could affect several footballers, including quite a few Nigerian stars. Russia is home to at least 12 Nigerian players, including Stephen Igboun (Nizhny Novgorod), Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow), Bryan Idowu (Khimki), and Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow).

A fast and versatile winger, Ejuke’s dribbling and direct style could see him fit into Jurgen Klopp’s philosophy at Liverpool. With Salah an undisputed starter under the German manager, Ejuke could provide cover for the speedy Egyptian.