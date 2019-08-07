Monica Iheakam

Nigerian international, Taiwo Awoniyi has joined Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05 on a season long loan from Liverpool.

This was coming after months of speculations on the future of the former u-17 world cup winner, even as he was linked with moves to Russia to join CSKA Moscow. Liverpool confirmed the movement via a statement on their twitter handle @LFC, that subject to a completed medical and international clearance, Awoniyi will be heading to Germany for the new 2019/2020 season.

The tweet read; “Taiwo Awoniyi has joined @Mainz05en on loan until the end of the season, subject to a completed medical and international clearance”.

“All the best for the 19/20 campaign, Taiwo”, Liverpool tweeted. Mainz is also the former club of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015 but has yet to make a senior appearance at the club due to work permit issues

The 21-year-old spent last season out on loan in Belgium, joining Gent for the first half of the campaign and then heading to Mouscron in January, where he would score 11 goals in 16 appearances.

However, the striker has had loan stints Royal Excel Mouscron (twice) and KAA Gent, NEC Nijmegen. His time at Belgium was prolific, scoring 14 goals last season.

In 2018, he committed his long term future to the Reds and will hope this loan stint to Mainz will give him the chance to finally play for the six-time European champions.