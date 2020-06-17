Emma Jemegah, with reports

Despite being loaned to FSV Mainz 05, Liverpool are still keeping tabs on Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi who is recuperating after been unconscious from a nasty head collision in a Bundesliga match against Augsburg on Sunday.

Although Mainz manager, Achim Beierlorzer has revealed that the striker has regained consciousness in hospital, his English club, Liverpool are following his recovery process, according to report.

The 22-year-old had to be stretchered off midway through the first half of Sunday’s match due to an accidental collision and subsequent heavy fall.

Awoniyi was taken to hospital and underwent a scan, which revealed no break, and he remained there for further monitoring.

The report said the medical teams at both Liverpool and Mainz have been in contact regarding Awoniyi’s injury and will continue to assess him before any return to action.

Awoniyi has featured in 11 league games, scoring one goal since his arrival at Opel Arena on loan last summer from Liverpool.

The forward has been with the Reds since 2015 but he is yet to feature for the Premier League club, having spent most of his time on loan, playing for Frankfurt, NEC, Royal Excel Mouscron and Gent.