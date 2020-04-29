Discussions have recently ‘opened up‘ between Liverpool and the representatives of Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen and a swoop for the Lille striker could potentially be ideal if Sadio Mane opts for a Real Madrid move, according to a report from French news outlet, le10sport.

Osimhen, who had bagged 13 goals and four assists in Ligue 1 this season over 25 starts, propelling his side to fourth in the league table and potentially within touching distance of a Champions League qualification spot, could be an ideal candidate for Jurgen Klopp as a potential Mane replacement – should the Senegalese star leave for the Bernabeu.

A recent piece from the Daily Mirror indicated that Mane is Zinedine Zidane’s top transfer target this summer, but it would take a whopping offer to convince Liverpool to sell the player, with a price tag ‘in the region‘ of around £130 million-£140 million being ideal for the Reds if they do decide to part ways with the 28-year-old.

Now, le10sport claimed that Liverpool had ‘laid the foundations‘ to sign Osimhen amid a ‘big battle‘ for his signature, potentially as a Mane alternative – with the player valued at around €80 million (£69.6 million).

Though Liverpool legends had come out to lambaste the Real Madrid rumours recently, stats courtesy of WhoScored suggested that Osimhen would be the more than ideal player to fill a void, which would be left by Mane’s departure.

As per these numbers, the Nigerian international had averaged more shots per game in the league than Mane this season and attracted more fouls – potentially highlighting the possibility he could replicate some of our current star’s influence.