Victor Osimhen has been expected to sign for Napoli, but the Lille forward could possibly move to England instead, with Premier League champions, Liverpool, showing interest in the Nigeria international.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for the French side, scoring 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 matches in 2019/20, and the Neapolitans were preparing an €81 million for him, but both clubs have not been able to find an agreement.

Sportitalia reports that the agent of Osimhen is taking the time to speak to English giants Liverpool and Manchester about the Nigerian striker and the Reds are the most likely to make Lille an offer.

Osimhen’s new agent was quoted, yesterday, to have requested Napoli to give them more time to take decision on the player’s celebrated move to the Serie A club.

Napoli are looking for another striker to bolster the attack with Polish international, Arkadiusz Milik, being linked with a move to either Juventus or AC Milan, while they already purchased Andrea Petagna from SPAL in January.