Liverpool are reportedly interested in Sassuolo and Italy winger Domenico Berardi so of course will have to sell him as a potential replacement for Mo Salah, because what other choice do we have? That’s certainly the route taken by Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim that the 26-year-old with 17 Serie A goals and eight assists is being eyed as the next Salah.

Leicester and Tottenham are also credited with interest in the winger, who has impressed so far at Euro 2020. He would apparently cost £43m, which sounds like something of a bargain.