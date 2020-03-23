Paul Erewuba

Liverpool is said to have shortlisted Super Eagles and Villarreal of Spain attacker, Samuel Chukwueze as possible summer deal.

Although the Nigerian is leading the pack, other identified two players from La Liga as possible additions during the next transfer window include Athletic Bilbao defender, Unai Nunez, and Real Madrid playmaker, Isco.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Liverpool are being made to wait before ending their prolonged wait for an English top-flight trophy.

However, according to reports in Spain, it has not prevented Jurgen Klopp from drawing up a shortlist of targets who may improve his squad.

While Chukwueze and Nunez have over three years remaining on their respective contracts, their clubs may be prepared to sell, in order to make more profit, it was further gathered.

The same can be said of Real Madrid regarding Isco, who has allegedly been made available as Los Blancos look to reduce their wage bill.